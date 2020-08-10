No federal relief leaves states, cities facing big deficits

The breakdown in negotiations for a new coronavirus relief bill in Congress means help won’t be coming anytime soon for budget-strapped state and local governments across the U.S. Governors, mayors and educators have been asking Congress to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars to help them deal with a sharp drop in tax revenue caused by the pandemic. Some states and cities already are laying off or furloughing workers and cutting back on infrastructure projects. School districts say they cannot safely reopen without more money to make schools safer as the virus outbreak worsens across the country.