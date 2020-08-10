New York’s true nursing home death toll cloaked in secrecy

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount. Unlike every other state with major outbreaks, New York only counts residents who died on nursing home property and not those who died in hospitals. That statistic could add thousands to the state’s official care home death toll of just over 6,600. But the administration of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has so far refused to divulge the figure, leading to speculation New York is manipulating the figures to make it appear it is doing better than other states.