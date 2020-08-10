New battleground poll shows Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- New surveys show former Vice President Joe Biden has a solid lead over President Donald Trump in three battleground states, including Wisconsin.

Biden's advantage in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin is largely the result of consolidating the Democratic vote and attracting support from voters who supported minor party candidates or did not vote in 2016, according to the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison.

“All three states remain battlegrounds that should not be ignored by either campaign,” said Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center, in a news release Monday.

“Biden is well-positioned to win all three states because of his strength with core Democratic constituencies and because of negative views of Trump’s handling of both the pandemic and protests.”

According to the survey, Biden leads Trump 49 to 44 percent among Wisconsin respondents. Biden's lead is larger among voters who say they are "certain" to vote in November 52 to 44 percent.

This is the second of several surveys in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin that will be conducted during the 2020 election season by the ERC in partnership with the Wisconsin State Journal for all polling done in Wisconsin.