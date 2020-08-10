LA sheriff concerned after deputies confront 3 Black teens

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff says he has concerns about tactics deputies used to detain three Black teenagers at gunpoint after the youths were threatened by a man holding a knife. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says Monday that he had seen a video of the incident, which was uploaded by one of the teens’ mothers to her Instagram profile last week. He says the matter is being investigated. The teen’s mother wrote that the man tried to stab the boys but the deputies instead handcuffed her son and the others. The video shows the deputies holding out at least two handguns and one long gun.