Kern proves himself at showcase, but pandemic delays shot with pros

(WQOW) - If it was any other year, Nolan Kern would probably be on a football practice field, working to prove he belonged on a pro roster.

But this is 2020.

Instead, Kern, a Regis High School and University of Sioux Falls grad, is starting his second week of law school at the University of South Dakota, hoping the coronavirus goes away, and his phone rings with an opportunity.

Last month, Kern was one of nearly 100 former college and professional players to attend The Spring League Showcase in Denver, a four-day camp that served as the first full-contact organized football since the pandemic began.

Blessed to be able to continue to play the game I love! Please check out my @TheSpringLeague highlights! Shout out to @SchubertIsaac for the video! pic.twitter.com/85zUVR5sxZ — Nolan Kern (@bigkern74) August 4, 2020

Kern received fresh film for NFL and CFL scouts to review, and said he felt dominant on the field.

"It felt really good to be able to go into a place, play a high-level football, show I can still dominate, get really good film and get to play against some of those guys who played in the NFL," he said."

Spoke with @bigkern74 this afternoon about his time at @TheSpringLeague #TSLShowcase and waiting for pro teams to work out undrafted free agents. Love his response here about handling his 'adversity.' More with the @RegisCatholic alum at 10 on @WQOW. pic.twitter.com/bR4grVTLH2 — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) August 10, 2020

Kern is frustrated, but understands he could have much larger issues to deal with in life.

"When you sit back and look that there's however many millions have lost their job, however many millions of people are trying to figure out how they're going to provide for their families moving forward,

it kind of makes you sit back and go, 'these are good problems to have,'" he said.

"I am thankful that I'm in a situation where i'm frustrated where i'm not playing in the NFL or the CFL."