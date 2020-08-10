How the Eau Claire School District will handle a positive COVID-19 test

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We are learning more about what the Eau Claire School District will do if a child tests positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents on Monday, Superintendent Michael Johnson addressed how the district will work with the health department.

First, if there is a positive case in an Eau Claire school the health department will immediately be notified and staff will interview the student or staff who tested positive to find out who they have been in contact with.

If that person was within six feet of others for more than 15 minutes in a school, the district will help identify those people and the health department will contact them with guidelines for quarantine.

Right now, per CDC and health department guidelines, anyone who tests positive will need to stay home for 14 days before returning to school.

Johnson said more information regarding the fall will be released next week.