Hong Kong residents buy newspaper to support free press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong residents are buying up copies of the Apple Daily newspaper in support for press freedom, one day after police arrested the owner of the paper and raided its premises under a new national security law. One buyer says, “The government is suppressing freedom of the press.” The arrests of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai and activist Agnes Chow have stoked fears that authorities are using the new law to suppress dissent and free speech in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.