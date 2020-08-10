Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

BALTIMORE (AP) — A natural gas explosion has destroyed three row houses in Baltimore, killing one person and critically injuring several others.

Firefighters have converged on the disaster scene, where the homes have been reduced to rubble piles and pieces of debris over a wide area.

The firefighters union says one person is still trapped in the wreckage while another was pronounced dead at the scene.

The union also said that three people were in critical condition after being rescued.

Special rescue operation units were searching for other people.