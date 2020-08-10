Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

BALTIMORE (AP) — A natural gas explosion has completely leveled three row houses in Baltimore, killing one person and critically injuring several others. A fourth home was partly destroyed. Rescue workers are picking through piles of wreckage; the firefighters union says one person is still trapped while another was pronounced dead at the scene, and at least two more were taken to hospitals. The Baltimore Gas and Electric Company says it got an initial call from firefighters just before 10 a.m. and it’s working to shut off gas around the immediate vicinity. One neighbor said he heard a boom before a second blast blew out his windows.