El Salvador waits for president, congress to act on pandemic

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — If El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and the country’s congress can’t reach an agreement in the next two weeks on how to regulate the country’s economic reopening amid the pandemic, it will fall to individual businesses and their customers. Bukele says he will follow the Supreme Court’s latest ruling that found his gradual economic activation plan was unconstitutional. In a decision the court suspended until Aug. 23, the justices said that the president did not have the legal authority to limit the movement and activities of people and their businesses. Bukele said Sunday, “This government will abide by this decision, even though it is unjust and goes against the lives of Salvadorans.”