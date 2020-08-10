EC City Council to consider Railroad Lot project despite backlash

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Eau Claire City Council will take up a downtown housing development proposal Tuesday despite a petition against it, which received more than 3,500 signatures by Monday afternoon.

Monday the council held a public hearing on the plan. As we reported, the development would be built in the Railroad parking lot across from Phoenix Park, and would require demolition of both the lot and attached patio space for Galloway Grille and Scooter's on the city-owned lot.



Last Monday, the plan commission voted seven to two recommending the plan to the council. The council will be voting on the general development plan for the project, which officials said still allows for changes to be made regarding patio space arrangements.



One plan commission member spoke in favor of postponing the vote Monday.

"It is worth the time before a final vote to work out differences between all parties in response to overwhelming community concern," Susan Wolfgram said.

Wolfgram said while she is not opposed to the project overall, she noted the community has raised concerns about maintaining adequate parking for downtown small businesses, a need for more affordable housing, and preserving patio space for Galloway Grille and Scooter's.

City officials said the project developer and neighboring property owner met last Thursday to discuss a number of options to accommodate the patio space, and that talks are ongoing.