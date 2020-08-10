Chippewa Valley trail system now complete

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- There are now 76 miles of continuous trails in the Chippewa Valley, meaning you can ride your bike all the way from Durand, to Cornell, to Menomonie.

Project leaders held a ribbon cutting Monday to celebrate the opening of the final stretch of the Chippewa Valley trail system, which is a network of three connected trails that now connects Chippewa, Eau Claire, Dunn and Pepin counties.

"It's something that we've been waiting for, for a long time coming, and this is something where families can get out and do things safely," Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Jackie Boos said. "It's connecting us to three counties. The trailways are absolutely amazing [and] well-kept."

Chippewa Falls officials said the project has been in the works for a number of years, and after facing several roadblocks, they were able to complete the 1.2 mile stretch of trail in Chippewa Falls, and another 1 mile segment in Lake Hallie.



The segments fill in the last remaining gap in the trail network, which officials said makes them safer and easier to use.