Brooklyn man pleads guilty in subways-related terror case

NEW YORK (AP) — A Brooklyn man charged with trying to help the Islamic State group by encouraging attacks on New York’s subway system has pleaded guilty. Zachary Clark pleaded guilty Monday in Manhattan federal court to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq. He will face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 9. Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release that Clark admitted pledging allegiance to the terrorist group. Authorities say he posted calls for attacks on the public and institutions in New York on encrypted pro-Islamic State group chat rooms. It said he posted maps and images of the New York City subway system and encouraged Islamic State supporters to attack it.