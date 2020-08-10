Algerian reporter sentenced to 3 years over protest coverage

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian journalist who played a prominent role in covering last year’s pro-democracy movement was sentenced Monday to three years in prison. He was accused of inciting unauthorized demonstrations and attacking national unity. Dozens of journalists and activists in the Hirak movement protested outside the courthouse, chanting for his freedom. Khaled Drareni’s arrest in March drew widespread condemnation among protesters and media watchdogs. He drew widespread social media following for his coverage of the weekly protests that helped bring down Algeria’s longtime president last year. Drareni denied wrongdoing, saying he was only exercising his right to inform.