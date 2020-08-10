2020 Watch: How will Joe Biden handle the spotlight?

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2020 spotlight is about to shift away from President Donald Trump and onto Democrat Joe Biden, at least temporarily. The former vice president has largely been an afterthought in recent months as he waited out the coronavirus pandemic for the most part from his Delaware home and Trump struggled on the global stage through a series of crises and self-made controversies. That dynamic will change when Biden announces his vice presidential selection, which is almost certain to come this week. The burst of attention offers risks and rewards for Biden, who has struggled to energize Democrats.