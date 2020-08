Rusk County (WQOW) - A motorcyclist has died after hitting a deer in Sheldon on Sunday night.



According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, the driver was heading north on Rangeline Road in Sheldon when they struck the deer and were thrown off the motorcycle.



The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is not being released at this time.



The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.