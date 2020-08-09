Williams, Parker send Sparks past Lynx in 97-81 win

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Riquna Williams scored 21 points and led five Los Angeles Sparks players in double digits in a 97-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx. Candace Parker scored 11, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed nine assists in the win. Parker entered the game with four straight double-doubles and is averaging a double-double in points and rebounds this year. Seimone Augustus scored 13 for Los Angeles in her first game against her former team where she spent 13 seasons. Crystal Dangerfield led the Lynx with 29 points