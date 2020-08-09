Wauwatosa police officer says he was assaulted by protesters

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Wauwatosa Police are investigating claims made by a suburban Milwaukee police officer who has shot and killed three people in the line of duty during the last five years that violent protests took place outside his home. Radio station WTMJ says 50 to 60 protesters vandalized Joseph Mensah’s home just after 8 p.m. Saturday. A release says Mensah was physically assaulted while trying to talk with the group. Police said an armed protester also fired a shotgun into the home. Mensah was suspended in July after a unanimous vote by the Wauwatosa police and fire commission. The vote came one day after the Common Council passed a resolution calling for Mensah’s removal.