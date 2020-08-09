Sunday night storm chances lead into more comfortable Monday

Showers and storms have largely stayed to our north this afternoon as we have struggled to tap into enough instability to get storms going in the Eau Claire area. The storms that have occurred north of Eau Claire have largely been sub-severe.

We have seen some sun late in the afternoon, and that has allowed temperatures to rise into the mid 80s with sticky dew points in the upper 60s, making it feel closer to 90.

We have one more chance to see storms this evening and overnight, as storms associated with an approaching cold front move into the area. Storms along the front have had a history of producing funnel clouds, damaging wind, hail, and a couple reports of tornadoes in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

All hazard types remain possible for us through tonight, although there is still uncertainty regarding how well storms will be able to hold together into western Wisconsin. There is still a chance for scattered strong to severe storms through this evening and overnight, but weakening is looking likely with the greatest threat for severe storms north of Eau Claire. If stronger storms do make it into the area, damaging will likely be the biggest threat.

Any lingering storm activity is expected to be out of the area by Monday morning, leading to a mostly cloudy start to the day. We will see decreasing cloud cover into Monday afternoon, as well as a big drop in dew points. By Monday evening, it will be mostly sunny and comfortable with dew points in the mid 50s.