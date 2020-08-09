Morikawa delivers great shot in quiet moment to win PGA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Collin Morikawa has won the PGA Championship with one of the greatest shots hardly anyone witnessed at a major. On a wild Sunday at Harding Park with seven players tied for the lead, the Cal-Berkeley graduated chipped in for birdie to take the lead and then hit driver to 7 feet for eagle that clinched it. Morikawa closed with a 64. That’s the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years. And it made the Californian a major champion at age 23. This was the first major without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic.