Masks in class? Many questions as Germans go back to school

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has won plaudits for managing to slow the spread of the coronavirus quickly, efficiently and early. But the opening of schools is proving a new challenge as the country struggles to balance the concerns of anxious parents and children, skeptical scientists, worried teachers and overtaxed administrators. On Monday, students in Berlin will return to school. Students will be required to wear masks in hallways, but not during instruction or in the playground. Sports, music and drama will be allowed, but with restrictions, like requiring choir members to keep at least 2 meters from one another.