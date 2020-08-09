How Mennonite and Amish communities stay informed about COVID-19

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Many people try their best to stay updated on COVID-19 regulations and guidelines by watching the news or following health officials online, but what about those, such as the Amish and Mennonite communities, who live a life away from technology and mainstream media?

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has employees that have worked alongside those communities for years to help them stay healthy and safe, and now, are continuing that work through the pandemic.



The health department employees teach the communities about symptoms and safety protocols for protecting against COVID-19, as well as relay new information on what's expected as new rules and regulations come out across both the county and state.

"All of the orders that have been in place are things that are available to that group as well, and certainly are expected to be followed, just as it is true with all of the residents in Eau Claire County," said health director Lieske Giese.



This means that members of those communities are still expected to adhere to things such as gathering regulations and the new mask ordinance.