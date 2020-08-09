Ferguson’s Orchard to reopen this fall with new safety precautions

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It may be hard to believe, but fall is right around the corner, and with it, apple orchards and pumpkin patches will be reopening. However, classic autumn traditions will look a bit different this year.



Ferguson's Orchard is less than two weeks away from opening for its 10th season, and some changes have been made to make the space safe.



The orchard's corn maze now has extra-wide paths to allow for six feet distances across, and on kid's rides, people won't be seated next to each other unless they're in the same family.



Extra staff has also been hired to make sure everything is kept as clean as possible.

"We hired about 10 new positions whose sole function is going around sanitizing everything," said co-owner Andy Ferguson. "And we want that to be obvious to people, just the extra measures that we're taking to really make sure everything's clean and sanitary."

Employees will also have to pass a health check before each shift.

The orchard will also have curbside pickup this year for popular items, including apples.



Ferguson's opens Aug. 22.