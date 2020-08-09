Black people in Portland struggle to be heard amid protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protests in Portland, Oregon, have topped the headlines for days, but lost in the shouting are the voices of Black residents themselves. Their feelings about the unrest are nuanced and diverse. Some are put off by the nightly protests and feel the overwhelmingly white crowds are co-opting the Black Lives Matter movement. Others welcome the white protesters and say that there can’t be a movement without a commitment to defund the police. Overarching everything is a deepening dread about a spike in gun violence this summer that’s impacted Black Portland but has gotten little attention until now.