Asia Today: Melbourne deaths rise at aged-care facilities

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia has reported fewer new daily cases from its virus hotspot in the city of Melbourne than on any single day since last month. But it has also reported the nation’s highest daily death total since the virus outbreak began. The state of Victoria reported 322 new infections and 19 new deaths on Monday, with 14 of the deaths connected to outbreaks at aged-care facilities. The figures did not include new infections and deaths from other Australian states, although Victoria has been accounting for the vast majority of both in recent weeks. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, China’s number of local transmissions fell to just 14 while Hong Kong reported another 72 cases and five deaths.