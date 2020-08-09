3 arrested following fights at pro-police rally in Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been arrested and another cited after fights broke out a pro-police rally in Colorado. The “Back the Blue” rally began outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon. Counter-protesters also arrived and multiple disturbances later broke out. A detective says those arrested and cited came from both the pro-police group and the counter-protesters. Video footage shows members of the pro-law enforcement crowd walking toward a smaller group of counter-protesters and then fights break out. It was unclear how the fights began and authorities asked witnesses with any details to come forward.