1 dead in officer-involved St. Croix Falls shooting

Last updated today at 12:15 pm
St. Croix Falls (WQOW) - A man is dead, and a woman injured following an incident Saturday night, that caused a responding officer to discharge his gun.

St. Croix Falls Police responded to a call of a woman needing help at the Dalles House Motel at roughly 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

When officers reached the motel room, a man with a knife exited, according to a release from the St. Croix Falls Police Department.

The man refused several commands from authorities to drop the weapon, and rushed at an officer with the knife. In response, an officer discharged his gun.

The man died due to his injuries at the scene.

Officers made their way into the room and found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was airlifted to an area hospital.

The shooting is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff's Office.

