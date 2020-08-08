Third Annual “Revvin’ 4 Devyn” motorcycle ride benefits Eau Claire family

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For three years now, a group of area motorcyclists has made it their mission to bring some joy and companionship by sounding their engines and offering financial assistance to an Eau Claire boy named Devyn, who is mostly homebound, and his mother Chrissy, who cares for Devyn around the clock.

It's a summer tradition, that's turned into a wealth of inspiration for that family, and dozens of bikers.



"When we have people like this, it reminds us how blessed we are," said John Kilde, one of the motorcycle riders.

Devyn Nelson is bed bound by a number of medical conditions, but one thing that gets him excited is the sound of a motorcycle revving past his house.



"As soon as the revs go off, he is eyes peeled!" said Chrissy.

Therefore, it's a date every August. The bikers get together for a fundraising cruise across Northwest Wisconsin, ending with sounding their engines outside the Nelson home.



"It brings a tear to our eyes to actually see the emotion and happiness on someone who actually can get that through our motorcycles, but also through us serving him and Chrissy," said another rider, Eric Musgrave. "It's wonderful."

COVID-19 made the event a bit different this year. Typically, the bikers come inside the Nelson home to say hello to Devyn, but now those greetings were separated by a window. However, quarantine is something Devyn and Chrissy know all to well from having to do it once a year themselves.



"I am sorry that the world has had to learn what I have had to learn during flu season, of being sequestered away from everyone," said Chrissy.

But they made do. Chrissy donned head-to-toe PPE at the recommendation of their family doctor, so she could thank everyone properly.



"This is why PPE has been made!" she said with a laugh as she revealed her get-up to her guests.

And with finally being able to see those friends again, Chrissy said it's done her heart good.



"We have peace coming to our house, and love and kindness and joy, and I just want the world to know that love and joy and peace are still alive and well on the face of the earth, and this is proof," she added.

Chrissy said she hasn't hugged any of her loved ones since last December, and being able to do so with the proper precautions has lifted her spirits.