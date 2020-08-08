Strong to severe storms possible through the weekend

It's already been an active weekend for storms. We've seen several complexes of storms move across the upper Midwest this weekend. Storms have had a history of producing damaging winds including in parts of the Chippewa Valley.

We will continue to see an area of storms move east across the Chippewa Valley this evening, leading into a mostly cloudy and humid night.

There is still a degree of uncertainty with how storms will play out Sunday. There is a slight chance for storms during the morning hours, but the best chances for storms will be in the afternoon and evening. The ingredients for severe weather will certainly be there, but how much we can tap into them will depend on a variety of factors tomorrow.

It will be another very humid, mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We are currently under a level 2 risk for severe weather, meaning scattered strong to severe storms will be possible.

The greatest threats will be damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain, although an isolated tornado is not out of the question. It's a great weekend to have the free WQOW Stormtracker 18 weather app handy and are prepared to seek shelter in a sturdy building if severe weather approaches your area.

We will see chances for storms continue into Sunday night, and chances will begin to diminish by Monday morning. We should see only slight chances for lingering storms early Monday, with decreasing clouds into the afternoon.

We'll stay very humid through the rest of the weekend, but humidity will start to fall Monday, leading into a comfy couple of days in the middle of the upcoming week.