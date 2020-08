Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Polk County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

420 TO EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BENTON MORRISON SHERBURNE

STEARNS TODD

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA CHISAGO ISANTI

KANABEC MILLE LACS

IN WISCONSIN THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

POLK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,

ELK RIVER, LITTLE FALLS, LONG PRAIRIE, MORA, OSCEOLA, PRINCETON,

SAUK RAPIDS, AND ST CLOUD.