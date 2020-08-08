Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 7:24 PM CDT until SAT 8:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Galesville,

or 14 miles north of La Crescent, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

North Bend around 740 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Peacock

Hill, Mindoro Cut, Severson Coulee, Mindoro, Camp Decorah, New

Amsterdam and Stevenstown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH