Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 5:58 PM CDT until SAT 6:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Durand, or 11 miles north of Wabasha, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Mondovi around 635 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mondovi

Airfield, Misha Mokwa, Maxville, The Big Swamp Area, Urne and Nelson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH