Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 5:53 PM CDT until SAT 6:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Pepin County

The National Weather Service in The Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Pepin County in west central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Pierce County in west central Wisconsin…

Southern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Pepin, or 11 miles north of Wabasha, moving east at 45 mph. These

storms have a history of producing damaging wind.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Durand, Pepin, Eau Galle, Plum City, Stockholm, Rock Falls,

Arkansaw, Caryville, Downsville, Porcupine and Ella.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH