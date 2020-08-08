Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Pepin County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL GOODHUE…SOUTHWESTERN PEPIN AND SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE

COUNTIES…

At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bay City, or

near Red Wing, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Red Wing, Goodhue, Welch, Bay City, Stockholm, Frontenac, Vasa,

Diamond Bluff, Wacouta, Central Point, Esdaile and Red Wing Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH