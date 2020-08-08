Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:00 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Pepin County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT
FOR CENTRAL GOODHUE…SOUTHWESTERN PEPIN AND SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE
COUNTIES…
At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bay City, or
near Red Wing, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Red Wing, Goodhue, Welch, Bay City, Stockholm, Frontenac, Vasa,
Diamond Bluff, Wacouta, Central Point, Esdaile and Red Wing Airport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…70MPH