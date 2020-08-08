Priest, a seminary rector, slain in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Roman Catholic authorities say priest has been shot to death along a road in El Salvador and they called for an investigation of the slaying. The church celebrated a Mass on Saturday for the Rev. Ricardo Antonio Cortez, who was rector at the seminary named for recently canonized Oscar Arnulfo Romero in the city of Santiago de Maria. Officials say Cortez was intercepted and shot Friday by unknown attackers while on his way to that city in eastern El Salvador. The motive for the killing wasn’t immediately known.