Local business holds charity golf outing

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The L.E Phillips Career Development Center held its 31st Annual Charity Golf Outing on Friday.

The event, held at Hickory Hills Golf Course in Eau Claire, included food, drinks and lots of golfers hitting the green.

More than 200 people were in attendance for the all-day festivities.

All proceeds from the day will be going toward the development center's programs, which provide employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities or disadvantages.

"In these uncertain times, just to be able to get out, I know a lot of people haven't been able to do a lot of things outside," said Gregg Mizerk, President of L.E. Phillips Career Development Center. "We weren't certain how it was going to work because things continued to change, so we really appreciate the support."

Another aspect of the fundraiser is a silent auction, which is completely virtual this year.

That will be running through Sunday, and you can check out a list of items on the bidding table here: https://www.betterunite.com/LEPhillipsCareerDevelopmentCenter-31stannualcharitygolfouting/auction?a=59f2c392-5c07-45d2-87e5-821e0de89ea6