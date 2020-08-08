Fire kills 7 coronavirus patients in India COVID-19 facility

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A fire has killed seven coronavirus patients at a southern Indian hotel being used as a COVID-19 facility in the second such incident this month. The blaze at Hotel Swarna Palace in the city of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh state broke out at 5 a.m. Police say rescue teams evacuated those trapped in the multistory building. At least 22 people were brought to hospitals. Police say an electrical short-circuit appeared to be the cause of the fire. On Thursday, eight people were killed in a fire in the intensive care unit of a private COVID-19 designated hospital in Ahmedabad in Gujarat state.