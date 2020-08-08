Anderson expected to start for Milwaukee against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (6-8, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (5-6, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division games in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last year.

The Reds went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Cincinnati hit 227 total home runs and averaged 8.2 hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).

Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.