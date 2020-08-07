Voters weary as Puerto Rico prepares for historic primaries

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Two candidates who both served as replacement governors in the wake of a Puerto Rican political crisis are competing against each other for a chance to win the job in their own right as the disaster-struck U.S. territory holds primary elections. Gov. Wanda Vázquez of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party is running against seasoned politician Pedro Pierluisi, who represented Puerto Rico in Congress from 2009 to 2017 and briefly served as governor last August after the then governor resigned following street protests. The winner in Sunday’s primary will be among a record nine gubernatorial candidates in November’s general elections.