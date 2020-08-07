UW-Eau Claire sees slight decrease in incoming student enrollment

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Despite projections of a significant decrease amidst the pandemic, UW-Eau Claire officials said they are only seeing a slight decrease in student enrollment numbers for the fall semester.

The university's enrollment is down about 2% among incoming students, with about 170 less that have enrolled compared to 2019. However, the university is still retaining a majority of its current students. UWEC currently has 33 more students enrolled at the main campus compared to this time last year, but that number could fluctuate as students continue to make pandemic-related decisions.

"Between August and September, a lot of things could happen," said Billy Felz, interim executive director of enrollment management at UW-Eau Claire. "We could have students drop because of decisions around COVID, or we could have a lot more students decide 'yep, I still need to make my enrollment and I'm going to register for classes.' But when we think about that smaller incoming class, we assume that we still will see a slight dip in our enrollment overall."

Felz said original projections estimated a 7%-17% enrollment decline, and to see the numbers nearly even is encouraging.