Utah cop accused of mishandling explicit images loses job

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A police officer accused of showing off explicit images of a University of Utah student while investigating an extortion case she filed before her 2018 death has lost his job. Officials said Friday that Officer Miguel Deras’ employment with the Logan City Police Department ended after a review of an investigation released by the state’s Department of Public Safety. The review found that Deras “mishandled sensitive evidence” pertaining to 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey’s case while he was employed with the university’s police department. An attorney for Deras has previously denied making inappropriate comments or bragging about the photos.