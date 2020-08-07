South African police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwe protest

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police have used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse activists who staged a protest at Zimbabwe’s embassy in the capital, Pretoria. Just over 100 protesters, mostly Zimbabweans living in South Africa, gathered to protest police brutality, arrests of journalists and government corruption with placards denouncing President Emmerson Mnangagwa. They called for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and leaders of other neighboring countries to take action to tackle the problems faced by Zimbabweans in a country facing economic collapse.