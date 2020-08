Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 3:52 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

420 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BENTON KANDIYOHI MEEKER

MORRISON SHERBURNE STEARNS

TODD WRIGHT

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA CHISAGO HENNEPIN

ISANTI KANABEC MILLE LACS

RAMSEY WASHINGTON

IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

DOUGLAS POPE STEVENS

SWIFT

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

POLK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA, BENSON, BLAINE,

CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, ELK RIVER, GLENWOOD, HUDSON, LITCHFIELD,

LITTLE FALLS, LONG PRAIRIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA,

MORRIS, OSCEOLA, PRINCETON, SAUK RAPIDS, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL,

STILLWATER, AND WILLMAR.