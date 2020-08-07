Severe T-Storm Watch issued for Polk, St. Croix counties until 1 AM

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for Polk and St. Croix counties in Western Wisconsin until 1 a.m.

A watch means that conditions are right for severe thunderstorms to form. Prepare for that potential and make sure you're able to get to a severe weather shelter in a minute or two should a warning be issued. Keep your TV tuned to News 18 as a crawl will show up once a warning is issued followed by a cut in with additional details.

Other methods of receiving warnings include NOAA Weather Radios, your smartphone (as long as you haven't deactivated emergency alerts), and the free Stormtracker 18 Weather App. Make sure your phone is OFF of silent/vibrate mode in order for warnings to alert you.

Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists say a complex of thunderstorms located in western Minnesota on Friday around 4 p.m. will continue to move east across the state through the evening, arriving in northwest Wisconsin between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Threats initially include large hail and isolated tornadoes, but as the night goes on threats will transition to being mostly straight line wind gusts.

If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter in an interior room away from windows, preferably in a basement. Due to high frequency of lightning, avoid using wired electronic devices or the shower as lightning can travel through pipes and wires in house.