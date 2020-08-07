Protesters seek to block eviction of left-wing Berlin bar

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of police have faced off against protesters trying to stop the eviction of a left-wing bar that has been the focus of a campaign against gentrification. Police detained about 40 people after protesters erected barricades and set several fires in a bid to stop bailiffs from entering the Syndikat bar in the capital’s Neukoelln district. A rally Saturday against the eviction turned violent, with police and protesters clashing after officers were pelted with stones and fireworks. The property in which the Syndikat bar is located belongs to the company linked to the London-based Pears family, which operates a global real estate empire.