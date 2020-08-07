Owner of Menomonie Bar Open Since 1927 Says It’s Time for a Change

MENOMONIE (WQOW) -- Originally a grocery store and three-stool bar, Dean & Sue's in Menomonie has spanned four generations and 93 years.

Owner Micky Rugland took over the family business in 1977, from her parents Dan & Sue, who inherited the bar from Rugland's grandparents.

"I think [my grandparents] just wanted a business for the [Menomonie] brickyard and the local people in the neighborhood. They were hardworking people that just wanted to make it," she said.

Rugland has worked at the bar since she was 15 but spent her childhood there as well.

"My mother grew up [in the apartment upstairs] and so did I," Rugland explained.

After all these years serving the community, the family is selling the business a bittersweet decision for Rugland.

"We decided that it's time. We want to get it out there. We're all older, and it's just time to go on, and hopefully, someone with lots of ambition can do great things with it," she said.

Rugland said the pandemic is not the reason a for sale sign is now in front of the bar, but rather her family's desire to start a new chapter.

"I just want to go and work in a daycare and take care of babies and do something else because I have been doing this since I was 15," she said.

The bar that is only closed three times a year has brought Rugland lifelong memories she will never forget.

"That's what I am really going to miss: the people. So that's going to be the hardest part but hopefully I'll see them. Probably get to spend more time with them."