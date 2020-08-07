Not just Price is right: Canadiens have Penguins on brink

The goaltending of Carey Price isn’t the only reason the Pittsburgh Penguins are on the brink of elimination. The Montreal Canadiens have gone toe to toe with the NHL’s best team that didn’t get a bye in the playoffs. They’ve held star Russian center Evgeni Malkin to one power-play assist through three games and not just relied on Price in net. The Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators are also on the verge of being eliminated, with varying degrees of goaltending by themselves and their opponents. Defense and goaltending seem optional between Edmonton and Chicago, while it’s a huge factor in the Panthers-Islanders and Predators-Coyotes series.