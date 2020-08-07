Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 5 in India, disaster teams sent

NEW DELHI (AP) — A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain and flooding has killed at least five people in southern India. Kerala state’s top elected official tweeted that dozens of people were feared trapped and disaster-response teams were heading to the area where the mudslide occurred. Communication links and electricity wires were snapped, and a bridge in the area washed away. Another area in the same district of Kerala was flooding by a rising river. Aid groups say monsoon flooding since June has killed more than 550 people in South Asia and displaced 9.6 million.