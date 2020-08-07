Marlins’ 6-1 start is reminiscent of the 1899 Perfectos

The Miami Marlins are in first place in August, a first for the franchise. In fact, at 6-1 they have the best record in baseball. Following a decade of sub-.500 seasons, the Marlins reported for spring training with something close to a swagger in Year 3 of their rebuilding project under CEO Derek Jeter. They still sound confident even after a recent coronavirus outbreak sidelined three-fifths of their rotation, eight relievers and six other players. With an 8-7 win Thursday night at Baltimore, the Marlins completed their first four-game series sweep in more than four years.