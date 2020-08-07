Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says its president, Lorenzo Soria, has died. The group that awards the Golden Globes says that Soria died peacefully at his Los Angeles home Friday. He was 68. Soria was born in Argentina but grew up in Italy, where he was editor of the news weekly L’Espresso. As a journalist in Los Angeles since 1982, he covered politics and technology as well as Hollywood. A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989, he served twice as its president before his current tenure began last year. A cause of death was not announced.